Watch: Two SHS lesbobo ladies boldly share their video online – Netizens react

Two young Ghanaian ladies have taken over social media trends after sharing an intimate video of themselves online.

In the video that has raised eyebrows, the two ladies filmed themselves kissing and smooching on each other.

In a part of the video, the SHS girls even kissed to tell the world that they are deeply in love and nothing under the sun can separate them.

Despite same-sex marriage and relationships being prohibited in Ghana, the two ladies have boldly shared their intimate video despite the repercussions that might follow.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…



Remix – Gyimiii saaa na

esthersagoe213 – eeeii this girl hmmm Asem ooo

Kwesi Rich – Nkwasias3m se3

Ennis? – Dampareeee, Sam George where you all Dey

Sheihu?Puttmoni???? – This’s the reason why they keep rejecting us so lets be careful with them oooo yooo

