Husband of Cecilia Dapaah arrested by the Special Prosecutor

The office of the Special Prosecutor has caused the arrest of Daniel Osei Kuffor who is the husband of the former Minister of Sanitation Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Following reports of money purportedly stolen from their residence, his arrest is part of continuing investigations into corruption and crimes related to it.

Daniel Osei Kuffour’s arrest was made public during a hearing in court on Thursday, August 17, regarding the confirmation of the order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s bank account and the $590,000 and GHC 2,730,000 discovered at her Abelemkpe home.

The OSP’s attorney, Dr Isidore Tuffour, informed the court that Daapah’s husband had been arrested after the case’s judge questioned why she was the only one under investigation.

However, Cecilia Dapaah’s attorney stated that they are unaware of their client’s husband’s arrest.

Following an alleged theft at her Abelemkpe mansion in Accra, the troubled former minister has been in the news.

Her housekeepers are suspected of stealing from her and her husband’s residence things worth more than a million dollars.

The OSP’s inquiry into the former minister’s affairs is distinct from those conducted by the police and the attorney general’s office.

While the AG and police are pursuing cases against people who are allegedly responsible for stealing money that belonged to or was owned by the former minister, the OSP is looking into the minister for corruption and offences related to corruption.

