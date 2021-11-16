type here...
“We have more than 5 houses” – Fella Makafui brags (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui - Medikal
About 5 days ago, actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband, Medikal added a new home to their list of assets.

A video that went viral on the internet showed how the power couple took possession of their new plush mansion which they have reportedly moved in as their main house now.

During the grand opening of the house, Fella Makafui spoke with renowned blogger and Youtuber Zionfelix and during their conversation, she revealed that she and Medikal have more than 5 houses.

READ ALSO: Medikal and Fella Makafui relocate to their new luxurious home

According to Fella Makafui, they have more than 5 houses and they also used approximately 5 months to build this their new luxury mansion for their only child Baby Island.

She additionally hinted that they are looking forward to getting her another house which might be 6 bedrooms with an elevator.

READ ALSO: Medikal warned against Zionfelix after a video of him watching Fella Makafui hit social media

Check out the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

