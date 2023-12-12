“We kept our relationship a secret”; Beautiful lady in tears as boyfriend of 3 years marries another lady – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A beautiful lady has weep her sorrows away as she breaks down in tears as boyfriend who asked her to never post their pictures on social media secretly gets married to another woman.

The brokenhearted lady took to her social media to reveal the encounter as she shed tears of pain.

According to her, she and her man had been going out for three years during which the guy insisted that she never posts him.

Only for her to check her WhatsApp one Saturday to see his friends congratulating him on his marriage.

