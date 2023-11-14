“Wee is mogya duro, it’s not a sin to smoke it” – Jay Bhad states (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Jay Bhad, has stirred up a significant online debate with his recent remarks about the use of weed.



The musician shared his controversial perspective on GhPage’s Rash Hour show, where he made bold statements regarding the perceived benefits of marijuana.

In the interview, Jay Bhad asserted that weed should be viewed as a “blood tonic” because it enhances one’s appetite, leading to improved eating habits.



He went on to suggest that the substance serves as a stress reliever and, as such, shouldn’t face condemnation.

The hip-hop artist defended his views by drawing a parallel between weed and divine wisdom.

According to Jay Bhad, criticizing the use of weed is akin to questioning the wisdom of God, as he created all things and designated them as holy for human consumption.

The musician’s comments have sparked a lively discussion on social media platforms, with diverse opinions emerging on the controversial topic.



While some users resonate with Jay Bhad’s perspective, others have expressed concern about the potential health risks associated with weed use.

