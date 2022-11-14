RuffTown records signee Wendy Shay is out with her new EP titled Enigma and as a way of promoting it decided to show off her wild dancing skills.

In a video shared on her handle, sees the musician shaking her goodies as she dances seductively to her Habibi song.

The Habibi song happens to be the second track on her EP and one of the favorite for her Shay gangs.

Captioning the video, she asked if any of her fans could challenge her while dancing to the song.

Watch Wendy displaying her dance skills

Check out the comments below:

Christytiwaa5: “Wooow Sister you do all more fire fire fire fire???????????”

Abena4729: “Eh Abena Wendy ?. Nice dress ????”

Ebefa.gh: “????????? energetic sexy @wendyshayofficial”

Babazagaziana: “Arabian dance???”

Kennymens_4048: “Just can’t stop watching ?”