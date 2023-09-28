Wendy Shay speaks for the 1st time after gruesome accident; shows fractured face- VIDEO

- Advertisement -

RuffTown Music artist Wendy Shay has made her first public appearance since a severe accident that nearly took her life.

On September 10, 2023, the celebrated Ghanaian singer was involved in a harrowing accident on the Kwabenya Road in Accra.

The accident left her customized Jeep vehicle severely damaged and raised concerns among her fans and followers.

The singer, known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, was involved in what has been described as a ghastly accident.

Photographs and videos from the scene depicted her Jeep in a broken and dented state, underscoring the seriousness of the collision.

Wendy Shay shared her first-hand account of the accident during an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty. She also revealed visible injuries on her face that had undergone significant treatment.

Despite the frightening incident, Wendy Shay expressed gratitude for being spared and for the grace of God in her life.

Her appearance marks a significant step in her recovery process and reassures her fans of her well-being.

