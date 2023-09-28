type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWendy Shay speaks for the 1st time after gruesome accident; shows fractured...
Entertainment

Wendy Shay speaks for the 1st time after gruesome accident; shows fractured face- VIDEO

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

RuffTown Music artist Wendy Shay has made her first public appearance since a severe accident that nearly took her life.

On September 10, 2023, the celebrated Ghanaian singer was involved in a harrowing accident on the Kwabenya Road in Accra.

The accident left her customized Jeep vehicle severely damaged and raised concerns among her fans and followers.

The singer, known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, was involved in what has been described as a ghastly accident.

Photographs and videos from the scene depicted her Jeep in a broken and dented state, underscoring the seriousness of the collision.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Wendy Shay shared her first-hand account of the accident during an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty. She also revealed visible injuries on her face that had undergone significant treatment.

Despite the frightening incident, Wendy Shay expressed gratitude for being spared and for the grace of God in her life.

Her appearance marks a significant step in her recovery process and reassures her fans of her well-being.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

TODAY

Thursday, September 28, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways