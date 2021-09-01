type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWe’ve not paid Stonebwoy in full; his GHS2,000 royalties claim true –...
Entertainment

We’ve not paid Stonebwoy in full; his GHS2,000 royalties claim true – GHAMRO CEO makes U-turn

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The CEO of Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) has confirmed that the money due to Stonebwoy as royalties has not been fully paid to the reggae/dancehall musician.

This comes on the back of claims made by the artiste days ago during his meeting with Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Paapa Owusu Ankomah.

He revealed that he has only received only GHS2000 in royalties from GHAMRO.

But reacting to the comments by Stonebwoy earlier, Abraham Adjetey asked the Bhim Nation boss to cross-check his records because his claims may not be entirely true.

READ MORE: GHAMRO CEO reacts to Stonebwoy’s claims that he received GH¢2K as royalties

However, speaking in a latest interview with Joy Entertainment, Abraham Adjetey said that all statements from the Sobolo singer about his royalties are true, and the GHAMRO need to accept their mistake.

“Stonebwoy says we have given him two ¢2000, and our records show the same,” he said.

Explaining why that has been the only amount paid to the singer, he said when they took over the management of GHAMRO, they realised some of the artistes were not getting any money as royalties.

He said they deployed a system to pay money to some of the artistes even though they were not registered, but the artistes have failed to update GHAMRO with their new works.

Mr Adjetey believes, if those who benefit from the system tell their stories, “it will convince others to come to join, register and updates GHAMRO on their new works.

“The last time we met Stonebwoy was last year, he came here with the whole team and we told him to come with his updated records, so we will also update our books in terms of how much is owed you.

“As it is today, the updated records have been done about how much Stonebwoy has earned at GHAMRO.”

The GHAMRO CEO called on Stonebwoy to come for his money and provide updates on his new works.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Accra
light rain
78.5 ° F
78.5 °
78.5 °
85 %
4.4mph
93 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News