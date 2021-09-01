- Advertisement -

The CEO of Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) has confirmed that the money due to Stonebwoy as royalties has not been fully paid to the reggae/dancehall musician.

This comes on the back of claims made by the artiste days ago during his meeting with Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Paapa Owusu Ankomah.

He revealed that he has only received only GHS2000 in royalties from GHAMRO.

But reacting to the comments by Stonebwoy earlier, Abraham Adjetey asked the Bhim Nation boss to cross-check his records because his claims may not be entirely true.

READ MORE: GHAMRO CEO reacts to Stonebwoy’s claims that he received GH¢2K as royalties

However, speaking in a latest interview with Joy Entertainment, Abraham Adjetey said that all statements from the Sobolo singer about his royalties are true, and the GHAMRO need to accept their mistake.

“Stonebwoy says we have given him two ¢2000, and our records show the same,” he said.

Explaining why that has been the only amount paid to the singer, he said when they took over the management of GHAMRO, they realised some of the artistes were not getting any money as royalties.

He said they deployed a system to pay money to some of the artistes even though they were not registered, but the artistes have failed to update GHAMRO with their new works.

Mr Adjetey believes, if those who benefit from the system tell their stories, “it will convince others to come to join, register and updates GHAMRO on their new works.

“The last time we met Stonebwoy was last year, he came here with the whole team and we told him to come with his updated records, so we will also update our books in terms of how much is owed you.

“As it is today, the updated records have been done about how much Stonebwoy has earned at GHAMRO.”

The GHAMRO CEO called on Stonebwoy to come for his money and provide updates on his new works.