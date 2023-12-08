What do women really want?; Man in tears as girlfriend breaks up with him because he is too “nice”

- Advertisement -

A social media man have been served an unusual breakfast as his girlfriend ends things over the fact that he is too nice.

He shared the WhatsApp chats between them on his X account, @Hero_Singx, where he lamented he didn’t know how to feel about the messages.

The lady giving her reasons for the breakup, she said he was too nice and that wasn’t what she wanted for the rest of her life.

According to her, he barely expresses emotions and when she expects him to be mad at her, he doesn’t show any anger or annoyance.

His girlfriend, now ex, advised him to move on as she had found somebody else before blocking him on WhatsApp.