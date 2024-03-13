Who sent you? – Ghanaians drag Bawumia for visiting sick Drogba for sympathy votes ahead of elections

- Advertisement -

Recall that days ago, YOLO star, Drogba, took to the internet to solicit for funds to aid his deteriorated health.

As confirmed, Drogba born John Peasah is currently battling Demyelinating Disease.

According to Drogba’s sister Hannah Mensah, his brother’s health challenges began during the shooting of a scene in the last season of the YOLO series.

Since then, he has been experiencing double vision and sensitivity to light, rendering him unable to tolerate daylight or flashing lights.

Ever since this piece of sad information became public, kind Ghanaians have started donating to him.

Dr Bawumia, the vice President of Ghana and the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party has also visited Drogba inside his home.

In a video that’s currently making rounds, Dr. Bawumia is seen in Drogba’s living room with his aides.

As believed, Dr Bawumia went there to also give his donation to Drogba to aid in his health expenses.

Despite the kind gesture from the vice president, Ghanaians on the internet have found fault with his harmless act.

According to these critics, Dr Bawumia only visited Drogba because we are in an election year and he wants to amass sympathy votes by all means.

However, donations are still ongoing. To facilitate contributions, details of his bank account were provided, with the account information as follows: Name – John Bredu Peasah, Bank – Access Bank, Account Number – 0535934031, Branch – Adjiriganor Branch.

Watch the video below