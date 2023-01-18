Why #Alpha Hour is still trending on Twitter for days – Here’s what you need to know

The Alpha hour Midnight Prayer Movement has been on the trending tab on Twitter for 3 – 4 days consistent with lots of tweets and engagements within these days.

Tweeps keep sharing and retweeting with the #Alpha Hour hashtag. It all started after a photo of Alpha Hour financial officers counting massive cash hit online.

The photos sparked outrage on social media and subsequently saw it popping up on the Twitter trends tab with Users sharing their piece of mind.

In this particular picture, some financial officers of the Alpha Hour clan were busily counting heavy offertory which was collected in the course of one of their church service(s).

In this picture, over 6 money counting machines can be seen meaning the cash in the photos will be over 3 million cedis if I’m not exaggerating.

These trends were screenshotted at the time of publication. Alpha Hour taking the 4th spot today.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang has come under fire following the viral picture of his financial officers counting massive cash after a church service.

The founder of the Grace Mountain Ministry has been accused of extorting monies from his church members by using the name of God and the Bible.

The majority of critics who have come across this photo say the ultimate aim of alpha hour prayers is to make money from gullible people in the name of non-existent miracles, breakthroughs, promotions, Visa acquisition etc. because the man of God appears to be more of a businessman than a man of God.