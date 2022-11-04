Wife of Canadian Borga who was killed by girlfriend breaks silence after months of sad incident

Remember August 4, 2022, Ghpage reported about the death of one Canadian borga named Frank Kofi Osei.

He was stabbed to death by his Ghanaian model girlfriend after he had supposedly travelled down to see her.

According to the report, Mr Osei had been cheating on his wife with the supposed socialite, Safina Diamond, for a while now.

Although the wife had tried several times to talk him into moving away from mingling with the flashy girls she saw on the internet, the man remained adamant.

Therefore, Mr Osei usually travels from Canada to Ghana with the excuse of seeing his local family only to spend time with his girlfriend on the blind side of his wife.

Mr Osei had ordered an Uber to take his family away after they had arrived in Ghana only to sneak away to go see the Safina Diamond girl, who was his ex-girlfriend but was still bent on having an affair with her.

One thing led to the other, and the lady ended up stabbing him to death.

The wife of the deceased Canadian Borga has broken her long silence following the sudden and painful death of her husband.

In a video, the wife in a video conference dialogue with other socialites explained in detail what went on and the last words the late husband told her before the sad issue popped up.

