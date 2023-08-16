type here...
Subscribe
GhPageWife catches husband in bed with side chick, lashes woman with cane...
Featured

Wife catches husband in bed with side chick, lashes woman with cane [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Wife catches husband in bed with another woman
- Advertisement -

A video capturing the moment an angry wife badged in on her husband and his side chick having intimacy on their matrimonial bed has gone viral.

The woman who had been away returned to the house unannounced, only to find her husband of many years in a compromising position with another woman.

The two were fully naked having a good time when the wife walked in and invaded their privacy.

SEE ALSO: Abena Korkor goes naked on social media again

The wife instantly switched into combat mode and unleashed her fury on her husband’s mistress.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Wielding a big stick, she landed multiple strokes of lashes on the side chick with all her strength and might.

The shameless cheating husband could visibly be seen trying to shield his mistress from his wife’s beating.

Click on this HERE to watch the video

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways