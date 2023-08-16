- Advertisement -

A video capturing the moment an angry wife badged in on her husband and his side chick having intimacy on their matrimonial bed has gone viral.

The woman who had been away returned to the house unannounced, only to find her husband of many years in a compromising position with another woman.

The two were fully naked having a good time when the wife walked in and invaded their privacy.

SEE ALSO: Abena Korkor goes naked on social media again

The wife instantly switched into combat mode and unleashed her fury on her husband’s mistress.

Wielding a big stick, she landed multiple strokes of lashes on the side chick with all her strength and might.

The shameless cheating husband could visibly be seen trying to shield his mistress from his wife’s beating.

Click on this HERE to watch the video