News

Abena Korkor goes completely naked on social media again as she shows her raw body – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Abena Korkor Addo
Nana Abena Korkor Addo
Abena Korkor has once again stormed social media with yet another video that has got people talking on the internet.

The Mental Health Advocate has sent netizens to the ‘mad streets’ of thoughts after she posted the video on her Instagram page.

Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor

In a new video, Abena Korkor was completely braless as she showed a side of her melons.

Abena Korkro was only wearing a G-string hence exposing her raw tighs and butts

Obviously one can say that the socialite is aware of the video and intentionally shared it with fans. Her clout-chasing is unmatched!

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Source:GHpage

