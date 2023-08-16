Abena Korkor goes completely naked on social media again as she shows her raw body – Video

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has once again stormed social media with yet another video that has got people talking on the internet.

The Mental Health Advocate has sent netizens to the ‘mad streets’ of thoughts after she posted the video on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO: Man takes back yam phone he bought for his girlfriend after catching her cheating – Video

Abena Korkor

READ ALSO: Maid caught trying to pour her menstrual blood into her boss’ food – Video

In a new video, Abena Korkor was completely braless as she showed a side of her melons.

Abena Korkro was only wearing a G-string hence exposing her raw tighs and butts

Obviously one can say that the socialite is aware of the video and intentionally shared it with fans. Her clout-chasing is unmatched!

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: GH man dies and resurrects in the US; Shares chilling story