“I want sidechic for my husband cos one woman is not enough for a man” – Wife searches

An understanding wife has used social media as a medium to search for a side chic for her husband.

According to her, one woman is not enough for a man, and she would be glad to share her marital responsibilities with another woman.

In her search, she mentioned the specifications that best suited what her husband would want and look for in a side chic.

She implied that the lucky lady must be thick and open-minded because those are the qualities her husband would greatly appreciate before deciding to make her his side chic.

She further added that she would be ready to partake in a threesome together, and the lady would take up the role of the wife whenever she was out of town.

“I want a lady for my man.” She should be thick and open-minded. We will have trips together and threesomes, and she will take over whenever I am not around.

First Atlantic Bank CFO sacked; Profile deleted from the bank’s website

First Atlantic Bank CFO, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako has reportedly been sacked according to checks on the bank’s official website.

Apparently, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako’s profile has been deleted from the bank’s official website (Firstatlanticbank.com.gh).

Additional checks on the bank’s website also confirm that Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako was relieved from his duties just last week because his profile was still available on the bank’s website until his first court appearance with Deborah on 16th February 2023.

Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako got sued by Deborah Seyram Adablah for allegedly failing to honor promises he made to her when they entered into a parlor relationship.

Deborah claims in the suit filed at the Accra High Court that she was a National Service Personnel at the bank a few years ago, but after pressure from Nimako to have sex with her she gave in.

She said they later started a romantic relationship until demands for unnatural carnal knowledge from her former boss and lover strained their relationship.

