Wife of John Dumelo called to the BAR

By Qwame Benedict
John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya with family
John-Dumelo
The wife of Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo has been called to join the Ghana Bar Association.

This was revealed in a post on social media by the actor who couldn’t hide his joy and excitement following the great piece of news to him and his family.

Sharing a family photo moment after being called to the bar, John disclosed that he already has some cases lined up for her while expressing his undying love for her.

He posted: “Congratulations my love @missgeeonly for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you.”

The comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages from family, friends and fans.

    Source:Ghpage

