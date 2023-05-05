- Advertisement -

Sowutum-based Reggae Artiste Ras Kuuku has declared his support for Black Sherif to emerge as the winner of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023 scheduled to come off tomorrow.

This year the battle is between Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, and Joe Mettle.

But music lovers are of the view that the main contenders for that particular award are Black Sherif and Piesie Esther.

The Gospel fraternity declared that they were all rooting for Peisie Esther to be crowned as the Artiste of the Year.

But Ras Kuuku and some others have mentioned that Blacko deserves the award more than any of the other artistes nominated.

He made this known in a Facebook post where he mentioned that this is not a church business for people to say Piesie Esther needs to win.

His post reads: “Truth is One… My younger Brother deserves the Artist of the Year…It’s not a churchical business.”

