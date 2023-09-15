Wife murders her husband by pulling and squeezing his testicles during a fight

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Nigerian woman has been arrested over the death of her husband, Jakpo Ekemini, in Mosogar Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, said the woman pulled the t£sticles of her 32-year-old husband during a quarrel between them.

“She did not cut the testicles; she drew it, and you know that part is delicate,” the PPRO said.

“The man died in the process and the suspect has been arrested,” he added.

A source, who was familiar with the incident, told newsmen that the elder brother of the deceased reported the matter on Tuesday to local police in Mosogar.

He disclosed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 12, at about 1:20 pm following a misunderstanding between the couple.

“My younger brother’s wife (name withheld) held and drew the testicles of her husband, Efemini, aged 32 while they were fighting in Mosogar. In the process, my brother slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was later certified dead. The corpse has been deposited at a mortuary in Mosogar,” the source quoted the deceased’s brother as saying.

It was gathered that the suspect fled to an unknown destination after committing the crime. She was later arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation.

