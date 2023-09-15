type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWife murders her husband by pulling and squeezing his testicles during a...
News

Wife murders her husband by pulling and squeezing his testicles during a fight

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Nigerian woman has been arrested over the death of her husband, Jakpo Ekemini, in Mosogar Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, said the woman pulled the t£sticles of her 32-year-old husband during a quarrel between them.

“She did not cut the testicles; she drew it, and you know that part is delicate,” the PPRO said.

“The man died in the process and the suspect has been arrested,” he added.

READ ALSO: Man lashed for using ‘for girls’ to sleep with married women including a soldier’s wife (Video)

A source, who was familiar with the incident, told newsmen that the elder brother of the deceased reported the matter on Tuesday to local police in Mosogar.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

He disclosed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 12, at about 1:20 pm following a misunderstanding between the couple.

“My younger brother’s wife (name withheld) held and drew the testicles of her husband, Efemini, aged 32 while they were fighting in Mosogar. In the process, my brother slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was later certified dead. The corpse has been deposited at a mortuary in Mosogar,” the source quoted the deceased’s brother as saying.

It was gathered that the suspect fled to an unknown destination after committing the crime. She was later arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation.

READ ALSO: “It was a mistake” – Pastor begs after he was caught sleeping with his wife’s best friend – Video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, September 15, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
1.6mph
100 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways