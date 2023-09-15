Man lashed for using ‘for girls’ to sleep with married women including a soldier’s wife (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the internet, a young Ghanaian man suspected of practising fetishism has been captured on video confessing to using a ‘For Girls’ charm to seduce numerous women, including some who were married.



The revelation has ignited a cultural clash and raised questions about the influence of traditional beliefs in the modern era.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the unidentified man openly admitting to employing the notorious ‘For Girls’ charm to lure women into romantic sexual relationships with him.

According to the man, he claimed to have entered into relationships with several women by leveraging his ‘For Girls’ charm.

However, his escapades came to a screeching halt when he was confronted by a group of courageous individuals, including a military officer whose wife is suspected to have fallen victim to the young man’s “For Girls’ charm”

In a dramatic turn of events, he was coerced into destroying the charm, which had been concealed within an old and rusty padlock.

Even after disposing of the charm, the man was subjected to lashings with a rope by his captors.



During the ordeal, he vehemently denied having engaged in relationships with married women, citing cultural abominations as the reason for his protestations.



Nonetheless, the individuals who apprehended him insisted otherwise and further alleged that he extorted monies from his victims.

