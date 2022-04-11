- Advertisement -

Ghanaian controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has made a shocking statement about her former best friend Mzbel.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the self-acclaimed queen of comedy expressed the strong hatred she has for Mzbel.

Afia Schwarzenegger explained that she hates the ’16 Years’ hitmaker with passion and will rejoice when she passes away.

The comedienne also revealed that Mzbel blackmailed former president John Dramani Mahama, which is why she detests her.

In the interview, Afia Schwar emphasized her hatred for the musician and explained why they will never be friends again.

“I hate her, I hardly use such words on human beings. I hate her with a passion. I hate her for blackmailing John Mahama and I will rejoice when she dies”, Afia Schwarzenegger stated.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have been at each other’s throats for some years now the former accused the latter of sleeping with her boyfriend.

Since then, the two former best friends have been trading insults and washing their dirty linen in public.

Recently, Afia Schwarzenegger went into the studio to record a song making fun of Mzbel for organising a poor burial for her late father.