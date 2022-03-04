“You have no talent, you sound like frog” – Wizkid fan painfully mocks Davido in leaked voice note

- Advertisement -

On social media, a voice note from a devoted Wizkid fan criticizing Davido, the celebrity crooner, has surfaced.

The anonymous lady was overheard claiming Davido has a frog’s voice and isn’t as brilliant as his colleague Wizkid.

She went on to say that he rose to fame and popularity as a result of his father’s fortune, not because of the mischief he has caused.

She praised Wizkid’s voice and body stature, stating emphatically that he cannot be compared to Davido.

She claims that she does not despise Davido and that she is simply stating facts.

Listen to the voice note below: