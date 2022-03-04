type here...
GhPageEntertainment"You have no talent, you sound like frog" - Wizkid fan painfully...
Entertainment

“You have no talent, you sound like frog” – Wizkid fan painfully mocks Davido in leaked voice note

By Albert
- Advertisement -

On social media, a voice note from a devoted Wizkid fan criticizing Davido, the celebrity crooner, has surfaced.

The anonymous lady was overheard claiming Davido has a frog’s voice and isn’t as brilliant as his colleague Wizkid.

She went on to say that he rose to fame and popularity as a result of his father’s fortune, not because of the mischief he has caused.

READ THIS: “They hate me” – Davido breaks down as he reacts emotionally to voice note from Wizkid fan [Video]

She praised Wizkid’s voice and body stature, stating emphatically that he cannot be compared to Davido.

She claims that she does not despise Davido and that she is simply stating facts.

Listen to the voice note below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 4, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    5.4mph
    40 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News