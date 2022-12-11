Wizkid’s failure to be present at his show in Accra has sparked a heated argument on social media.

While frustrated Ghanaians fans vent their frustration and called him out for disrespect, Nigerians are defending one of their own/.

According to the Naija fans, Wizkid did nothing wrong for failing to honour the Accra Sports Stadium show because “he’s bigger than Ghana’s president.”

They maintained that Wizkid’s clout as a musician surpasses even the highest office holder in Ghana and thus Ghanais should not be crying more than the bereaved.

@Highestboy1 commented: Wizkid is bigger than your president and country so that will never happen

@ForeignEmmy commented: Wizkid to Ghanians RN Y’all keep sending una popsy concert videos, i go dey watch maybe i fit perform for una mama. Can’t believe y’all broke fans really thought Big Wiz will perform for y’all. Weak show organizers

@bigproddy wrote: Imagine arresting someone bigger than your president.

@MummiesBoy wrote: Even your president with the big belle no even get that heart to arrest industry Popsy

Meanwhile, Ghana patrons who paid Ghc30000 just to see the Wizkid Live In Accra concert are asking for a refund.

Patrons who paid to go watch Nigerian superstar Wizkid perform at the Accra Sports Stadium had no value for their time and money.

This was because the headline artist failed to show up and gave no explanation whatsoever for his decision.

These enthusiastic fans, who were at the event centre as early as 5 p.m., had to wait patiently until they ran out of patience.

By 2 am, after they had waited so long to see Wizkid, they eventually realized that he had let them down and would not be present at the show.

Other artists booked to perform, like Asake, also failed to show up since he was actually in the UK performing in Manchester simultaneously.

Videos show a virtually flopped show where these patrons were throwing tantrums for wasting their resources only to be told Wizkid would not perform.

