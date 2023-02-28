type here...
“Making Wizkid sit on plastic chair is disrespectful” – Nigerians fume at Killbeatz

By Albert
Wizkid sits on plastic chair at GH funeral, Nigerians fume
Wizkid was a guest at the one-week observation of the passing of the mother of celebrated Ghanaian music producer Killbeatz.

Other celebrities like Gyakie, Efya, and Darkovibes were there to commiserate with the bereaved family and to support a brother.

However, the highlight of the video that has come out is the chair that was offered to Nigerian superstar Wizkid to sit on.

Wizkid sits on plastic chair at GH funeral, Nigerians fume

Many Nigerians and Ghanaians alike have called out Killbeatz for what they describe as a wanton display of disrespect towards Wizkid.

According to them, Wizkid is bigger and should have been offered a better seat that matches his status and pedigree.

One person wrote: So this is the only chair the could offer wizkid

Another replied: Like make dem carry ‘sofa’ from room come give am sit for top for funeral under, woagyimi Kakra eye nana lol

One other person wrote: National treasure sit down on top plastic chair

Ridwan wrote: Ghana people don start again o, our National treasure dey sit on plastic chair, and wtf was Gyakie trying to so there

Killbeatz is a friend of Wizkids’ who he has worked with on several projects like SlowDown!

