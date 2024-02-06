Woman carries 6 million in cash to Pastor; Says she doesn’t trust the source of the money

- Advertisement -

A woman from Burma Market in Nairobi (Kenya) has astonished congregants of New Life Church in Mombasa after she presented Ksh6 million which is equivalent to Ghc 449855.40 in cash in a sack to Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

During a live service on February 3, 2024, the distraught businesswoman sought the pastor’s assistance to bless and pray for the cash, in a video which has since been circulated widely.

She alleged that the amount belonged to her son, RO, who had allegedly concealed the amount in dollar denominations inside his car.

The woman’s concerns stemmed from her son’s decision to invite officers from the ‘Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’ to her residence along Jogoo Road. The son claimed that the detectives were his longtime friends.

The officers then stumbled upon the amount, Ksh10 million in total before they drove with his son to a nearby bank and exchanged the cash in dollars for Kenyan currency.

According to the woman, the officers claimed a share of Ksh4 million and drove the son back to his home with over Ksh6 million.

The detectives then instructed Mama Mboga to board the vehicle before handing over the ksh6 million cash in six piles.

A few minutes later, they dropped her off at Burma Market before disappearing with her son.

“I don’t know whether to cry or to laugh because I am so confused,” she stated while questioning the source of the funds as her son works as a taxi driver.

The mama mboga noted that she failed to understand whether the amount was a reward or proceeds of crime. She requested the pastor to pray for and sanitise the money.