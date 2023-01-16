A woman has reportedly ended up with a man with two wives despite divorcing her husband for taking another wife.

The story was shared via Twitter by a user, @KawuGarba, saying the lady sold her properties to sponsor her husband through law school.

However, when the man finished and got his dream job, he decided to take another wife, but his first wife refused to be in a polygamous marriage.

READ ALSO: Police officer, wife and 3 months old baby burnt to death

She asked for a divorce and he initially declined but later agreed after much pressure from his in-laws. He got custody of their three children, whereas she left empty-handed and remained single for four years.

After a long wait as a divorcee, she agreed to be the third wife of another man who asked for her hand in marriage.

The story reads, “This woman sold her furniture and paid for her husband to attend the school of law. After he finished and got the job of his dream, he decided to add another wife.”

“The wife insisted on a divorce, but he refused to let her go. After much pressure from the woman and her family, he later divorced and collected his 3 children.”

“The children are known with his new wife, in his house while the divorced woman is recently married as a 3rd wife after 4 years of being at home.”

“I feel staying with her old husband and allowing him to have married the second wife would have been a better option. Now her children would have to be raised by another woman.”

See the post below:

This woman sold her furniture and paid for her husband to attend the school of law. After he finished and got the job of his dream, he decided to add another wife. — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) January 12, 2023

READ ALSO: Husband gives his wife’s credit card to his sidechick to go shopping