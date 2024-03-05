Woman who has accused Opambour of fiingering her alleges sleeping with Daddy Lumba and chopping hot slaps from his wife

- Advertisement -

Mary Amponsah who has been trending on the internet for the past 72 hours now following her clash with Opambour has dropped another bombshell.

According to Mary Amponsah, she once dated veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

As disclosed by Mary, Daddy Lumba is the only guy she has dated who had a positive impact on her life.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV, Mary alleged that Daddy Lumba’s wife landed a hot slap on her after she found out that she was having an affair with her hubby.

As confirmed by Mary, she was much aware that Daddy Lumba was married but she still agreed to his love proposal and they had numerous sessions of intercourse until Lumba’s wife Akosua Serwaa slapped her.

Aside from Daddy Lumba, Mary Amponsah also claimed that she dated top politicians when she used to be a young lady.

