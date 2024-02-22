Women who talk too much are not considered as marriage material — Vicky Zugah

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah revealed the societal stigma confronted by outspoken women where they are often deemed unsuitable for marriage.

Vicky made these assertions when she spoke on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z show which was monitored by GhPage and highlighted the belief in some parts of the world that outspoken women are not fit for marriage.

“In this part of the world when you’re this vocal, they think that you’re not wife material.

So, if you’re a woman who is hoping to get married one day or who is aspiring to be maybe a politician, or any other figure, then you don’t need to say these things on air or expose yourself like this because you’ll be blacklisted,” Vicky explained.

The actress’s remarks came in the context of discussing why some women in showbiz choose to remain silent about instances of sexual abuse perpetrated by their male counterparts as reported by ghpage.com