World Cup: Ghana to observe National Day of Prayer and Fasting for Black Stars

By Albert
Ghana will hold a National Day of Prayer and Fasting for the Black Stars.

This was communicated today by the Ghana Football Association as part of a series of activities ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Among these activities is the National Day of Prayer and Fasting by Ghanaians to ensure spiritual backing for the Black Stars.

The organizers believe the team will require spiritual fortification in order to compete in the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20.

The activities include:

  • Rep Your Ghana Jersey Day (Presidency)
  • Rep Your Ghana Jersey Day (Public)
  • National Day of Prayer and Fasting (Islam)
  • National Day of Prayer and Fasting (Christianity)
  • National Team Day
  • Walk With The Legends
  • Dinner With The Legends

Ghana is just going to waste its time at the World Cup – Jay-Jay Okocha

Ex-Nigeria superstar Jay-Jay Okocha believes Ghana’s chances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are slim and that the team will struggle.

The former Super Eagles skipper says he is not confident about eh fortunes of the Black Stars at the Mundial thus he believes it would be a waste of time.

Speaking to Cartonsport.com, Jay-Jay Okocha said:

“It is the first time I’m not confident about Africa’s chances in the World Cup,” “If you look at Asia and North America, they seem stronger and more advanced than us.

“We were already 50 paces behind South America and Europe, and now North America and Asia seem to be ahead of us.”

“We have hopes in Senegal and Morocco, they seem the strongest. Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon seem to be stepping stones for other teams to reach the knockout stages,” he said.

