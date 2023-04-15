type here...
Entertainment

Xandy Kamel curses Charlie Dior

By Mr. Tabernacle
Stiil, Xandy Kamel is not over the comments Charlei Dior passed about her during one of his fashion critic assessment on the actress and socialite.

US based Ghanaian Fashion Enthusiast, Charlie Dior during one of these fashion assessments said Xandy Kamel’s outfit made her look like a flower pot. This comments did not sit well with Xandy Kamel.

The actress as at that time was already depressed as a result of issues surrounding her marriage and the deamining remark by Charlie got to her.

Xandy felt body shammed and replied Charlie Dior on IG during the heat of the moment as she expressed how hurt she was by the comment.

Charlie also made it clear that, the comment was not to body shame her but rather a criticism of her outfit.

Months after Xandy is still peeved and has cursed the Charlie Dior who does periodic fashion assessment of Ghanaian celebrities.

Xandy disclosed in a recent interview with Zionfelix that she has cursed Fashion Critic Charlie Dior for body shaming her.

    Source:GHPAGE

