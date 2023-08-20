type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'll give $10K to anyone who can defend my ex-girlfriend - Ohene...
Entertainment

I’ll give $10K to anyone who can defend my ex-girlfriend – Ohene Phara

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Photos of Serwaa-Prikels-and-Ohene-Phara
Serwaa-Prikels-and-Ohene-Phara
- Advertisement -

Man of the moment Ohene Phara has promised to give out an amount of $10K to anyone or friends of his former girlfriend Serwaa if they can provide hardcore evidence that she wasn’t sleeping around.

Ohene tied the knot to his new girlfriend now wife Awurama in a lavish ceremony but people who knew about his relationship with his girlfriend Serwaa Prikels called him out for wasting the time of Serwaa.

They are finding it difficult to understand why he would date Serwaa for over ten(10) years and go ahead to marry someone he met barely two(2) years ago.

Also Read: Nana Ama McBrown’s husband was sleeping with you – Man alleges as he exposes his ex-girlfriend

In his response, he disclosed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa for the past 7 years has been sleeping with other men behind him including sleeping with the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

According to him, he didn’t want to speak about the issues with his ex-girlfriend Serwaa because of the love he has for the child they have together but she on the other hand is trying to ruin his happy day and he is ready to face her so they wash their dirty clothes in public.

Ohene in another post mentioned that all he is saying about his ex-girlfriend is the truth adding that he has proof to back his claim and he is ready to give out $10k to anyone who has evidence to prove he is making all these up to come out and challenge him.

Also Read: I’ll organise a music concert when elected as President – Kennedy Agyapong

See screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways