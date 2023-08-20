- Advertisement -

Man of the moment Ohene Phara has promised to give out an amount of $10K to anyone or friends of his former girlfriend Serwaa if they can provide hardcore evidence that she wasn’t sleeping around.

Ohene tied the knot to his new girlfriend now wife Awurama in a lavish ceremony but people who knew about his relationship with his girlfriend Serwaa Prikels called him out for wasting the time of Serwaa.

They are finding it difficult to understand why he would date Serwaa for over ten(10) years and go ahead to marry someone he met barely two(2) years ago.

In his response, he disclosed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa for the past 7 years has been sleeping with other men behind him including sleeping with the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, he didn’t want to speak about the issues with his ex-girlfriend Serwaa because of the love he has for the child they have together but she on the other hand is trying to ruin his happy day and he is ready to face her so they wash their dirty clothes in public.

Ohene in another post mentioned that all he is saying about his ex-girlfriend is the truth adding that he has proof to back his claim and he is ready to give out $10k to anyone who has evidence to prove he is making all these up to come out and challenge him.

