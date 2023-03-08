- Advertisement -

Xandy Kamel emotionally recounted how her first child tragically died in a drowning incident when she appeared on a recent episode of United Showbiz.

The actress revealed that the incident happened three days before her marriage to King Kaninja crashed. She claimed that the boy had completed JHS and was awaiting his results.

She sadly revealed that her estranged husband immediately left home to go and celebrate his birthday in the nightclub with his friends on the day the incident happened, and refused to accompany her to the police to lodge an official complaint over the incident.

Following her sympathy talk, a social media user who appears to know Xandy inside out came out to expose her for supposedly lying about her parental status to the boy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, the man who pleaded anonymity accused Xandy Kamel of maltreating the deceased boy who was rather her cousin’s son.

On the back of the insider’s exposé, Xandy – who was moved to tears while talking about her failed marriage and the downside of life after her divorce on UTV – has responded to her detractors and vowed not to entertain conversations about her past anymore.

While speaking on a live TikTok session with her fans, the actress subtly confirmed that the boy in question was not her biological son as claimed by the insider. She indicated that she took the boy under her care because of the love she had for him.

But in the midst of the brouhaha, Xandy said she would not fight her critics who ride on negativity and fail to acknowledge her good deeds to humanity. Instead, she would rains curses at them for propagating falsehoods about her.

