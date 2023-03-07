- Advertisement -

Last Saturday, Xandy Kamel emotionally revealed how her first child tragically died after he drowned during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz Program.

As claimed by Xandy, her first child who had completed JHS and was waiting for his results drowned and died in a very catastrophic manner.

On the day the sad incident happened, Kaninja who was still married to her immediately left home to go and celebrate his birthday in the nightclub with his friends.

Before leaving home to go and celebrate his birthday, he had earlier refused to assist her to the police station to lodge an official complaint to the police over her child’s death.

All these happened just three days before the collapse of their marriage.

A social media user who knows Xandy Kamel inside out has exposed the actress big time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, the man who chose to remain anonymous accused Xandy Kamel of maltreating her late cousin.

As explained by the man, Xandy Kamel has never given birth and has no child of her own hence Ghanaians should ignore her claims of painfully losing her first child.

He went into deep details as to how Xandy sacked the deceased to of her house – Rendering him homeless.

Because he had no place to stay, he normally went to the beach to seek solace and that’s where and how he drowned.

