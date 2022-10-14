type here...
Xandy Kamel shares beautiful photos of her 'daughter'
Xandy Kamel shares beautiful photos of her 'daughter'

By Armani Brooklyn
Xandy Kamel shares beautiful photos of her 'daughter'
Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and TV show host, Xandy Kamel, has thrown light on the internet after sharing a picture of a beautiful girl whom she claims to be her daughter.

Recall that after her divorce from Kaninja, it was alleged on social media that the radio presenter divorced the actress after he got to know that she has secret children.

Well, it seems there was an atom of truth in the rumours now that Xandy Kamel has shared a picture of a girl alleged to be her daughter looking all grown up.

In the photos, both Xandy and her daughter whom little is known about all appeared very happy.

In one of the alluring photos, Xandys daughter was shot holding on tightly to her mother.

The TV and radio show host captioned the photos as;

My fruit ?
See how she hugged me like a die hard fan ? anyway she has been my die hard fan ?? I love u baby and thanks for loving mummy regardless

    Source:Ghpage

