“Christian Atsu’s death is not natural, yaanom killed him” – Sonnie Badu reveals

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artist Sonnie Badu has insinuated that Christian Atsu’s untimely death was spiritually motivated by unseen faces.

According to statements he has made after the player’s demise, the “Covenant Keeping God” singer said the earthquake was just a coverup for his death.

Sonnie Badu believes that although it was a natural disaster that resulted in Christian Atsu’s passing, he could spiritually deduce that he was haunted and killed.

Although his tweet appeared controversial, Sonnie Badu gave credence to the local beliefs of many Ghanaians who believe the death of someone as young as Christian Atsu couldn’t be an accident.

He used the local word “yaanom” to refer to the evil family and friends who purportedly planned the sudden demise of Christian Atsu by orchestrating an earthquake that shook parts of Turkey and Syria so it could look natural.

Read More: Christian Atsu’s body arrives in Ghana for burial

Yaaanom… nanso y3b3 kas3 earthquake..

JneoRGE wrote: Sir it could be true but please don’t involve yourself in such things I don’t want them to disrespect you please

Machala wrote: Osofo I don’t think this is time worthy to talk this way abt this, you are seeking a lot of attention to urself. Rom 12:15–Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. Wisdom is the principal thing sir and must show it.

Agyei wrote: As a pastor, you should know better! What’s yaanom? You always want to attribute everything to witchcraft. Why are some of you Africans like that? Know better and pray to your God for the spirit of perspicuity.