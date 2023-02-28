- Advertisement -

It seems a lot of Ghanaians are still peeved about the comments of Actor Yaw Dabo some time passed that people who spend an hour watching movies are lazy.

This comment Yaw Dabo made sparked serious angry reactions. Ghanaians got enraged at the diminutive kumawood actor.

A lot of people shared their thoughts on this drawing their own conclusions that they would not again watch movies to Yaw Dabo as a punishment for him.

However, the Kumasi-based actor has apologized to Ghanaians for his comments. He asked movie fans to forgive him.

Months after begging, Dabo has gone back to the job. He is back to shooting movies.

Yaw Dabo, in a behind-the-scenes video that popped up on social media, was spotted on a movie set with John Dumelo, Sandra Ababio and Ras Nene.

The video sparked interesting reactions, with many folks saying they would not watch the movie because of some comments Dabo made earlier.

Some netizens have shared hilarious and sarcastic comments saying they hoped the movie was not up to an hour as they did not want to be seen as lazy.