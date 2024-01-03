Yaw Dabo set to embark on a 30 days Kiss-A-Thon; asks Ghanaians for support

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo is appealing to all loving Ghanaians to show him their unwavering support as he prepares to undertake a kissing marathon.

The talented Kumawood actor stated that his kissing marathon will set a new Guinness World Record, as he is set to engage in non-stop kissing for a remarkable 30 days, equivalent to a staggering 720 hours.

He acknowledged that, amidst the singing and cooking endeavours pursued by Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila respectively, the kissing marathon is the only record he is willing to attempt.

He made these revelations during a visit to Faila Abdul Razak’s cooking venue to offer encouragement,

Dabo engaged in a conversation with reporters from Multimedia, particularly Joy Prime and Adom TV, where he shared these noteworthy statements.