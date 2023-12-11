type here...
“You are beautiful”; Lady with extra large forehead flaunt her beauty – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Reactions have trailed the video of a beautiful girl after she shared it on TikTok.

The lady with the TikTok username, UC Shalom, who just had her hair braided, posted the video, which has been viewed over 5.9 million times.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the lady first showed her long hair when she was yet to have it braided. She was preparing to go to the salon.

The second scene of the video showed the beautiful lady after her hair was done, but people quickly noticed her forehead.

Her forehead was extended and more visible than other parts of her face. Her admirers, however, confessed that she looked beautiful.

Others said she looked unique because of how her forehead shone brightly.

Watch the video below:

