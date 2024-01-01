You did not bath for five days because of a useless record – Ghanaians descend on Blakk Rasta over Afua Asantewaa

- Advertisement -

In the world of extraordinary achievements, Afua Asantewaa recently made headlines for her remarkable feat – Unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon.



While her dedication has garnered praise from many, controversial radio personality and reggae musician, Blakk Rasta, has expressed his astonishment and raised questions about the sacrifices involved.

Blakk Rasta, known for his candid opinions, couldn’t help but marvel at Afua Asantewaa’s dedication to the singathon.



Breaking a world record is no small feat, and he acknowledged the impressive nature of her accomplishment.



However, his praise was accompanied by a series of questions, particularly regarding the choice to embark on a journey that seemingly offered no financial reward.

One of Blakk Rasta’s primary concerns was the financial aspect of Afua’s endeavour.



He questioned the decision to pursue a path that required her to sacrifice sleep and personal hygiene for five days, wondering if the effort was worth it without a tangible financial reward.



This critique raised important considerations about the value we place on achievements that may not always bring immediate monetary gains.

Going forward, Blakk Rasta delved further into the personal sacrifices Afua made, expressing his perplexity at her choice to involve her older brother in the sleepless ordeal.



While acknowledging his support for her throughout the journey, Blakk Rasta pondered whether subjecting a loved one to the same level of exhaustion was necessary.



Another dimension of Blakk Rasta’s critique centred around the timing of Afua’s record-breaking attempt.



He questioned her decision to forgo spending the festive season with her beloved children, suggesting that the pursuit of a record with seemingly little tangible value might have overshadowed the joys of celebrating with family during the holidays.



This raises questions about the balance between personal goals and the importance of shared moments with loved ones.

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of Afua’s record attempt, according to Blakk Rasta, was her decision not to bathe throughout the entire duration.



He argued that adhering to the strict rules set by Guinness World Records officials required a level of resilience that may be unnecessary.

