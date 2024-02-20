type here...
“You don’t have money, your rap lacks substance and makes no sense” – Shatta Wale dirties Sarkodie again

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Shatta Wale has attacked Sarkodie once again during a TikTok live session.

The self-styled dancehall king has once again bragged about his riches boasting that he’s richer than Sarkodie.

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie’s lyrics lack substance and don’t make sense nor paint a picture of reality.

As opined by Shatta Wale, even the young upcoming musicians make more sense in their songs than Sarkodie.

In the video, Shatta Wale emphatically stated that Sarkodie’s verse in “No Kissing Baby” by Patoranking made no sense.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, during an interview on 3Music TV last week, Shatta Wale declared that fans of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are criminals.

According to the ‘ Enter The Net” hitmaker, if his fans are regarded as criminals because of how they aggressively defend him and behave at his concerts then he can also boldly say without a shroud of doubt that not only his fans but fans of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are all criminals as well.

According to Shatta Wale, just like him, he has witnessed shows organized by Sarkodie and Stonebwoy where their fans stole, misbehaved, or put up all kinds of irresponsible behaviour.

Source:GHpage

