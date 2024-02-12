type here...
You don’t look nice, it doesn’t suit you – Mcbrown’s lookalike disciplines her over her lip filler and prays for her

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ever since it was revealed that Mcbrown has artificially touched her lips to make them appear bigger; Ghanaians have subtly been shading the actress and TV show host with the slightest opportunity that they get.


The latest to join the bandwagon is Mcbrown’s lookalike and according to her, her mentor doesn’t look nice with her lip filler.

Speaking in a self-made video, Mcbrown’s lookalike expressed that her mentor is naturally beautiful hence she didn’t need to artificially enlarge her lips.

Mcbrown’s lookalike further accused Aba Dope of bewitching the star actress with an evil spirit reason she’s now her best friend and copying her silly body enhancements lifestyle.

In the latter part of the video, Mcbrown’s lookalike said a word of prayer for her mentor.

Meanwhile, the real reason why Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown went for lip fillers has finally been unveiled.

According to a movie producer called Sammy Rasta, Nana Ama is currently on a movie set where she is playing the role of twin sister to her prodigy, Aba Dope.

In order to make to story believable and make them look alike, the actress took it upon herself to do a few augmentations.

Unfortunately for Nana Ama, many people didn’t see the change as necessary. Some people said it made it her a lot older than her actual age.

But after a viral video of Nana Ama Mcbrown and Aba Dope working together on a movie set popped up online, a lot of people are beginning to appreciate the level of commitment she willingly invests in her craft.

Source:GHpage

