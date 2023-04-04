Controversial Ghanaian commentator Counsellor Lutterodt has waded into the conversation about the looks of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenya’s wife.

Harold Amenya’s wife has become a topic of discussion following the pictures that emerged from their marriage ceremony.

Many had suggested that she chose the hairstyle for the day and that her makeup artist was not professional enough to give her the best of looks.

Reacting to the whole chatter on social media, Counselor Luterdot said he sided with people who believe she should have put on a different wig.

According to her, the wig she chose for the day thwarted all her efforts to look beautiful and gave her an unbefitting look.

In a conversation on Okay FM, Counselor Lutterodt did not mince words when he said, “She did not choose the right hairstyle on the day.

“Considering the shape of her face and nose, she could have opted for a more fitting wig. Not that I’m saying she’s not nice, but the hairstyle on the day was not perfect.”

“Harold Amenya’s wife should have considered the shape of her mouth and the size of his nose before wearing that wig.”

He also was distressed to speak about his friends and enemies, who could conspire to make a person look so bad, picture-wise, on her wedding day.