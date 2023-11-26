You dumped me because I sell sugarcane, I’m now a lawyer – Former sugarcane seller mocks ex-boyfriend (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady who used to sell sugarcane has caused a stir on social media after she joyfully mocks her ex-boyfriend as she grows beautifully to become a lawyer.

The video making the rounds on social media captured the grass to grace story of a lady who financed her education with the business of sugarcane as shared on Ghpage on instagram.

The lawyer identified as Nana Akua share her transformation from being a common sugarcane street hawker to a practising lawyer.

“The girl he blocked VS the lady that blocked him,” she captioned the video.

Netizens have applauded the former sugarcane seller for striving to achieve everything she has today without her ex-boyfriend.

Watch the video below