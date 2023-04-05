Love is a strong emotional feeling that sometimes has no meaning at all and that is how come to a boy has decided to quit school to become the youngest bride.

According to reports, the young groom made up his mind about settling down and could not wait until he was done with schooling.

As a result, he decided to quit his education by refusing to take part in the final exams but rather settling down with the love of his life.

When the lovely young couple decided to get married, their social media posts went global.

The couple’s wedding ceremony is shown in the footage that was posted online.

The handsome groom and his lovely bride were spotted posing for photos with their loved ones who had come to celebrate with them while they were both impeccably adorned in their wedding clothes.

Social media users have responded to the video in various ways. They are starting their marriage early, according to some, while others believe they are too young to get married.

Meet the youngest groom who quit school to marry the love of his life



