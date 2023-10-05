type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYoung lady uses her entire savings to buy her boyfriend a brand-new...
News

Young lady uses her entire savings to buy her boyfriend a brand-new car (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Young lady uses her entire savings to buy her boyfriend a brand-new car (Video)
- Advertisement -

A South African woman was roasted on TikTok after posting two bags of coins and said she was saving money to buy her boyfriend a car.


Netizens trolled her and made jokes about what kind of car she would get and the outcome of her saving journey.


@08_dec1 posted her hilarious video on her TikTok account. The clip shows her emptying two bags of coins and paper money onto the bed.


The caption indicates that she is saving to buy her man a car because he deserves it.

Watch the video here:


Netizens roasted her and pointed out that she might as well buy a laptop with that money because it was that little.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


Menashe wrote: “You’re gonna get him a Bajaj.” _virgo


. Sam laughed. “Bajaj is R200 per month.”


K.P. Chumba was confused. “I thought those coins were for buying gum.”


Atli shared in her drive. “Buying him that M2 with my money in my money box. I have R170.”


Hannah imagined the future outcome. “Next week: guys, we broke up. He said he wants to focus on exams.”


Bigga Dan joked. “You can get some toy cars at Walmart. I saw some for $14.99.”


Juicy pointed out: “That boy will leave you with the car you bought for him.”

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
heavy intensity rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways