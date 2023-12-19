Young West ham United fan wants Ghana knocked out of AFCON early because of Kudus – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A young Mohammed Kudus and West Ham United fan is hoping for the early exit of the Black Stars from the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations because Mohammed Kudus and his reasons will shock you.

Kudus is set to join the Black Stars for the AFCON tournament which will potentially cause him to miss several West Ham games.

This absence could pose a significant challenge for the Hammers as they enter the crucial stages of the season and that is what the young fan is looking on to avoid.

In a post-match interview with West Ham Fan TV, following West Ham’s impressive 3-0 victory against Wolves in the English Premier League where Kudus scored a brace, the young fan revealed his hope for an early exit for the Black Stars in the AFCON.

“I don’t know; let’s just hope that Ghana gets knocked out early so we can have him back.,” he said.

He went on to describe Kudus as a “full package,” highlighting his defensive and attacking prowess, and expressed admiration for the Ghanaian’s goal celebration.

