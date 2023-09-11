type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYoungdon apologizes to Muslims and Christians over his comments
Entertainment

Youngdon apologizes to Muslims and Christians over his comments

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of James-Youngdon apologizing to Ghanaians
James-Youngdon
James Youngdon the new social media sensation tagged as Twene Jonas wannabe has come out to apologize to Christians and Muslims over his comments on Facebook.

The man who is also referred to Twene Jonas National Service by some netizens is based in the US and has adopted the style of Twene Jonas to address some issues on social media.

He claimed any man who bows and uses his forehead for prayer is a fool during a live Facebook broadcast last week on the streets of New York.

He insulted Ghanaians in general and hurled insults at the numerous religions practised in the nation.

His action infuriated one Ghanaian Muslim based in the US who followed him and took a video of him.

The man visited his workplace of Youngdon and shamed him in the presence of his other colleagues.

He threatened to continue shaming him until he came out publicly to apologize to Muslims and Ghanaians in general.

In a new development, James Youngdon has come out to apologize for his actions saying he crossed the line during his live video on the said day.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

