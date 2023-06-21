Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Twene Jonas who is known for his outspoken nature on social media has fired back at Agya Koo once again in a more ruthless and savage manner.

Just last week, Agya Koo called out Twene Jonas during an interview for mercilessly insulting him and his innocent mother.

In an interview, Agya Koo expressed his displeasure over how Twene Jonas consistently shares videos of himself insulting Ghanaian leaders.

According to Agya Koo, Twene Jonas was once his protégé but after he relocated to the US, he turned into his sworn enemy and insults him and his innocent mother anytime he gets the chance.

READ ALSO: Pained Agya Koo ‘curses’ Twene Jonas for insulting his mother (Video)

The star actor who sounded extremely pained about Twene Jonas’ insults at his mother advised the political critic to be very careful else nature will deal with him very soon over his gross disrespect for elders.

As we all know, Twene Jonas has insulted almost every prominent figure in the country and Agya Koo’s case isn’t an exception.

Reacting to this, Twene Jonas has advanced his scathy attack on the movie star.

In a new video, Twene Jonas described Agya Koo as an old fool and additionally rained other disgusting insults on him.

READ ALSO: Twene Jonas disgraced as owner of the car he borrowed to flex on social media calls him to return it

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: My ‘negative’ comments about Agya Koo’s mansion were planned – Oboy Siki confesses