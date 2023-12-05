type here...
You’re cheap for hiring a lady like Mary to cook for you – Oboy Siki chides Kuami Eugene (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Highly opinionated Oboy Siki has shared his two cents about the whole brouhaha concerning Mary and Kuami Eugene.

Ever since Kuami Eugene terminated his contract with Mary, the former househelp has granted several interviews to tell her side of the story.

According to Mary in a series of interviews, she was starved inside Kuami Eugene’s house and this consequently made her to collapse on some occasions.

She also alleged that she was paid a meagre Ghc 600 after working for the music sensation for two years.

Speaking on the issue during an appearance on GHpage’s Rash Hour show, Oboy Siki slammed Kuami Eugene for being cheap.

According to Oboy Siki, Jumai Eugene should have hired a professional chef to cook got him looking at his current status in society.

Back Story

Just about two weeks ago, Mary, the former househelp of Ghanaian hiplife/ highlife artist, Kuami Eugene finally revealed the reason why she was kicked out of his house.

Speaking in an interview, Mary narrated how she had stepped out and came home around midnight.

According to her, Kuami Eugene who was upset about the time she came back home lashed out at her.

She explained that Kuami Eugene was worried about his reputation should anything happen to her. As a result, he decided to let her go.

Source:GHpage

