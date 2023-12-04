type here...
News

You're senseless and greedy – Oboy Siki mercilessly descends on Akrobeto with heavy insults (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian movie star Oboy Siki has intensified his ongoing feud with fellow actor Akrobeto.


During an exclusive interview with Rashad on Rash Hour, Oboy Siki launched a scathing attack on Akrobeto.


The rift between the two actors began when Oboy Siki dismissed claims that Agya Koo financed his multi-million dollar mansion solely from his acting career


. Akrobeto indirectly responded to Oboy Siki’s comments and accused him of being jealous.

Months after Akrobeto’s indirect response, Oboy Siki has unanticipatedly reignited the feud with a series of cutting remarks against Akrobeto.

I'm not a fool to build a house, I'm enjoying my money - Oboy Siki states (Video)


In the latest interview with Rashad, Oboy Siki labelled Akrobeto as senseless and greedy.

One of the focal points of Oboy Siki’s attack was his accusation that Akrobeto consistently monopolizes advertising roles within the movie industry.


Oboy Siki criticized Akrobeto for allegedly neglecting his colleagues and seizing all available opportunities, hindering the progress of others in the profession.


The controversial actor insinuated that Akrobeto’s monopolization of advertising roles is a testament to his greed and lack of consideration for his fellow actors.

Source:GHpage

