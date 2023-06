Yvonne Nelson hot as Iyanaya who also chopped her readies to expose and disgrace her ‘ashawo’ life

- Advertisement -

Yvonne Nelson, in her book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” went deep into her past relationship with Nigerian Afropop singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk.

Yvonne described her relationship with the singer as a dreamy relationship with breakfast in bed and all the comforts and that she had assurance that her love with him was forever when he tattooed her initials YN on his wrist.

“We had a decent relationship. breakfast in bed and all the niceties of a dream relationship one could think of. I had the assurance that he was someone I could be with forever.

He tattooed my initials, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he wasn’t serious about he wouldn’t do that. In his hit song, “Ur Waist”, he mentioned how he lusted over me”.

However, their relationship took a turn for the worse when Yvonne Nelson started receiving calls from an unknown person each time she left Iyanya’s place, informing her that another actress would visit and sometimes even spend the night.

In her memoir, she revealed that the actress in question turned out to be Tonto Dikeh, who was mentioned in Iyanya’s song “Ur Waist.”

“One can therefore imagine my shock when I returned to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria and someone called me from his house.

The caller said anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over.

The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his “Ur Waist” song”

After Yvonne Nelson took to Twitter to express her frustrations and disappointment with the failed relationship, Tonto Dikeh responded on the platform, suggesting that people change, including their feelings, and advised Yvonne to move on.

“When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dike responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, sol should move on”.

Further revelations in Yvonne’s memoir shed light on additional incidents involving Iyanya and some of his female crew members, solidifying her belief that what occurred between him and Tonto Dikeh was not an isolated incident.

“I later heard more stories about what Iyanya did with some of his female crew members. It convinced me that what happened between him and Tonto Dike wasn’t an isolated incident.

It was a pattern, his way of life. I knew I eventually would have left even if Tonto Dikeh hadn’t come into the picture. I did not see the need to keep fighting her for a man I had lost, especially when I knew her fate was not going to be different from mine.”

The much-talked-about romance between Kukere master, Iyanya and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has hit the rocks in 2015 after the pair began dating in July 2012 and were spotted together at several functions.

Well, Iyanaya has publicly revealed his intentions of telling his side of the story after Sarkodie told his own yesterday through a diss song titled “TRY ME”.

He wrote: “Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluuts shaming Etc. But something gat to give, so wait for it.”

View the tweet below:

Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluts shaming Etc.

But something gat to give, so wait for it. — its iyanyaaaaaa? (@Iyanya) June 28, 2023

